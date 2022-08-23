Gabbert, David Rollin

David Rollin Gabbert, 77, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Winona. David lived a life of service to God and country, as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy and throughout a long career in law enforcement at the local and federal level.
David is survived by his daughters, Rachel Gabbert, Brooke (Wes) Pakala, and Holly Miller, his siblings, Greg Gabbert and Marlois Jorgenson, and multiple nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents, Aymour and Margaret Gabbert; his brother, Bruce Gabbert; his sister-in-law, Jackie Gabbert; and his brother in-law, James “Amy” Jorgenson.
The funeral service will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in Goodview on Friday, September 9, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior and a reception to follow the service at the American Legion Post 9 in Winona.
