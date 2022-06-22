Willard Gaedy, 77, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
