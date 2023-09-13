Galewski, JoAnn M.

JoAnn M. Galewski, 78, of Trempealeau, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Winona.
She was born on September 15, 1944, to Norbert and Eleanor (Glanzer) Fetting. JoAnn was a graduate of Arcadia High School and completed vocational school in Milwaukee.
JoAnn contracted polio at the age of two, and even though this caused her disability throughout her life, her strong faith, family, and positive attitude helped her to persevere.
She married Donald Lilla. They lived in California for a while before returning to Wisconsin and divorcing. She later married Gary Galewski, and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2020.
JoAnn was employed for many years as a switchboard operator for Trempealeau County until her retirement. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, and she had a very deep devotion to her faith.
She will be remembered for her love of cooking and baking, canning pickle relish and strawberry jam, and reading cookbooks. She also enjoyed birds, flowers, watching The Price is Right, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. JoAnn was a loving wife, mom, and grandma who had a love for all children, and she especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Kimberly (Edward) Nelson, of Buffalo, Minn., Brian (Anita) Lilla, of Galesville, Bert (Shar Jackley) Lilla, of Stockton, Matt (Christina) Galewski, of Winona, and Hannah (Charles Rolbiecki) Hilton, of Minnesota City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Larry) Gautsch, of Galesville, and Jayne Enslin, of Milwaukee; brothers-in-law, Donald Justin, of West St. Paul, Minn., David (Patricia) Galewski, of Independence, Wis., Frank (Carol) Galewski, of Trempealeau, and Chris (Ginger) Galewski, of Galesville; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Ruth Galewski; grandson, Zachary Lilla; sister, Janet Justin; and brothers, Jerry, John, and James Fetting; and brother-in-law, Tom Enslin.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek. Following the Rosary, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. by Father Kyle Laylan. JoAnn will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mason Lilla, Carson Lilla, Bradley Lilla, Nicholas Lilla, Benjamin Hilton, and Andrew Hilton. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicole Knutson, Stephanie Ringuette, Brianna Hilton, Alexandria Pomeroy, and Ashley Pomeroy.
Online condolences or memories may be left for JoAnn’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
