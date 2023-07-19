Gallagher, Velma T. (Piel)

Velma T. (Piel) Gallagher, 96, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Trempealeau County Health Care Center. She was born on December 27, 1926, in rural Fountain City to Daniel and Selma (Engel) Piel. She attended St. Mary’s school from kindergarten through the ninth grade. She then went on to attend Fountain City High School and graduated with the class of 1945. In 2015, the class celebrated their 60th reunion in Fountain City.
The following summer, she began employment with Knaub & Thunderlick, a general retail store selling groceries, appliances, and other merchandise. Those summers she enjoyed roller skating, dancing, and other outdoor activities.
She met and married Kenneth Gallagher, of Ridgeway, on May 31, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in Fountain City. To this union, four children were born: Kathleen, Daniel, Randall, and LouAnn. Kenneth and Velma owned and operated Indee Meat & Locker Services, and Velma helped wherever she was needed.
Velma had a strong faith and was active at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the women’s organization and Rosary Societies, of which she held offices. She and Kenneth were active in the formation of a banquet committee, which was in operation for many years.
Velma loved to travel. Along with a friend, she toured Great Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. In 2000, she and a cousin traveled to Australia and New Zealand. She attended the World’s Fair in Germany.
She was a passenger on several cruises, one of which was going through the Panama Canal. She also enjoyed many trips with the Liberty Club sponsored by the Independence State Bank. She enjoyed going through all the states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Velma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She loved the outdoors, loved doing yard work, gardening, and flowers.
Velma is survived by her children, Kathleen Gallagher (John Kolberg), Daniel Gallagher, Randall (Karen) Gallagher, and LouAnn (Brad) Rebarchek; six grandchildren; and sister, Louise (George) Salwey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Armin; sister, Fern; and daughter-in-law, Lorraine Gallagher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.