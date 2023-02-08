Gatzlaff, Barbara A.

Barbara A. Gatzlaff, 72, died at Lake Winona Manor on February 1, 2023.
Barbara was born in Galesville on November 14, 1950, to Leo and Kathleen (Ilgen) Schuh. She married Dave Gatzlaff on February 8, 1975, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau. They lived in Dave’s childhood home in Bluff Siding, where they gardened, fished, hunted, and raised chickens and rabbits. They loved to bike the refuge road and going to rummage sales. Barb did beautiful embroidery and crocheting; she made numerous quilts and baby blankets for family.
She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen (John) Harvey, Annette Schwertel, and Pixie (Gary) Klein; brother, Joseph (Kerri) Schuh; sister-in-law, Therese Schuh; three aunts; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave; brothers, Frank, Richard, and George Schuh; sister-in-law, Doreen Schuh; brother-in-law, Fred Schwertel; and nephew, Michael Schuh.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held from 3:30-4 p.m. on Friday before the celebration. Interment will be held privately by Barb's family. www.hofffuneral.com.
