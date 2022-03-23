George, Steven A.

Steven A. George, 68, of Minnesota City, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Mayo Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born on January 23, 1954, in Rochester, Minn., to Willis and Alta (Whipple) George. Steve grew up in Brownsdale, Minn., and graduated from the Hayfield High School in 1972. In 1973, he completed meat cutter training in Pipestone, Minn. Steve married Cynthia Drazkowski on April 22, 2013, in Las Vegas.
Steve was employed as a meat cutter with various places, most recently with Hy-Vee in Winona, and after retiring from Hy-Vee, he worked part-time with MnDOT in their Winona office.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of fishing, antiquing, attending auctions, traveling, and driving for area car dealerships.
Steve is lovingly survived by his wife, Cynthia; children, Bradley George, of Austin, Minn., Jessica Moulis, of La Crosse, Jamie (Jared) Sultze, of Claremont, Minn., and Stacey (Ryan) Kruger, of Wabasha; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joanne Vermilyea, Donna Hoskins, Karen Averbeck, and David George; his beloved cats, Buster and Violet; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barb; and nieces, Melissa and June.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Minnesota City. The Reverend Chinnappa Pothieddy will officiate. Following the service, a luncheon and reception will be held in the church hall of St. Paul’s Church.
Memorials would be appreciated to the cat rescue and adoption group: Sparta TNR, N9124 State Road 162 Sparta, WI 54656.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Steve’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
