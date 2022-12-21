Gerlach, Gregory Charles

On December 11, 2022, Gregory Charles Gerlach, 76, of Dakota, lost his short by courageous battle with the only thing he couldn’t beat — cancer. This occurred at home where he was cared for by the love of his life, Lana, and his beloved dog, Cujo.
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Dakota Fire and Rescue Department will be escorting Greg from Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crescent, Wis., to the Bill Grant Community Center, 725 Frontage Road, in Dakota, arriving at 4 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
