Gernes-Mueller, Mary L.

Mary L. Gernes-Mueller, 83, of St. Charles, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday January 8, 2022, at Lewiston Senior Living.
Mary was born on February 3, 1938, to John and Lorreen (Ahern) Monahan, in Winona, and graduated from Rollingstone High School in 1955. Following graduation, she attended St. Teresa’s College in Winona, and taught at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Lake City, Minn., and at North St. Paul Catholic School. On June 19, 1958, she married Jerome A. Gernes and had seven children. Later in life she was blessed with a second love, and on May 25, 2016, she married Raymond A. Mueller. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Wilson and most recently a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles.
Besides working on the farm and raising seven kids she was very active with church groups. She also was active with 4-H, homemakers, the Red Hat Society and selling Mary Kay skin care products. She loved to play the piano and sing, her favorite color plum, flowers, earrings and necklaces, reading and telling stories to her grandkids, and talking with everyone she met. She loved her family, farm life, friends, and was always willing to help others. She will be deeply missed and remembered by all those who loved her the most.
Mary is survived by her three beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Sara) Gernes, of Mapleton, Minn., Cletus (Marleny) Gernes, of Lewiston, Jim (Karen) Gernes, of Winona, and Marie Pehler-Gernes, of Winona; daughters, Vivian (Bruce) Hovland, of Thompson, Iowa, Berniece (Dale) Meyer, of Lake Elmo, Minn., and Jenny (Tim) Scharmer, of Winona; and son, Stephen (Margaret) Gernes, of Winona; grandchildren, Paige and Bryant Gernes, Zofia and XZ Gernes, Allie and Grant Gernes, Garrett, Trenton, Nolan, Kayla, Logan, Krista and Brooke Hovland, Austin, Dylan, Connor and Madeline Meyer, Brittany, Courtney, Audrey, Ethan and Dalton Scharmer, and Aaron, Douglas and Gregory Gernes; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, William (Lucy) Monahan; sisters, Pat (Harry) Tucker, and Ann (Charlie) Kramer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorreen; step-mother, Winifred Monahan; husbands, Jerome Gernes and Ray Mueller; and brother, Francis Monahan.
Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Tim Biren will officiate. Following the Mass, a luncheon and reception will be held at the church. Mary will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mary’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.