Thomas O. Gernes, 77, of St. Paul, Minn., originally from Winona, died on February 13, 2023. Mass will be held on Sat., March 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption in St. Paul with a visitation one hour prior. Tom, a sailor most at peace on the river, is captaining his boat to heaven. Survived by wife, Peggy (Quinlan); daughters, Katie (Brad) and Sairey (Calvin); grandchildren; and brother, Ernie (Darleen) Gernes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius W. and Mildred (Bloedow) Gernes; siblings Julius E., Dick (Linda), and Phil and Herbie (Patricia). Missed dearly. Preferred memorials in his name to CARE Counseling or DAV are most welcome.
