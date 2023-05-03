Gierok, Theodore "Ted"

Theodore "Ted" Gierok, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 29, at Whitewater Healthcare in St. Charles. Ted was born April 20, 1932, in Arcadia to John and Anna Gierok. He was married to Shirley Maroushek on November 14, 1959, in Winona. During their marriage, Ted and Shirley traveled extensively to all the United States and to 16 European countries.
He was employed as a welder at Badger Construction for 44 years, retiring in April 1994. He served in Korea with the United States Army for two years and was a very proud veteran. Ted was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was a member of the VFW Honor Guard for 15 years. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening, and trap shooting.
Private graveside services with the VFW honor guard will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Arrangements are being made by Hoff Funeral Home.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, and friends.
