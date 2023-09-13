Walter G. Gilbertson, 90, of Winona, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Benedictine Saint Anne Nursing Home in Winona.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, MN.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
