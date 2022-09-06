Gile, Bert “Sonny”

Bert “Sonny” Gile, finished his life journey peacefully in his home on August 29, 2022, at the age of 95.
Bert was born on his family’s farm in Little Trout near Pickwick, on May 24, 1927, to Elizabeth (Burrow) and Bert Gile Sr. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1946, receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard. On November 24, 1949, he married Barbara Ann Czaplewski, and in 2020, they celebrated 70 years together. After his retirement from WinCraft in 1989, Bert jokingly said he was busier than ever. He was an accomplished carpenter and woodworker as well as a member of the Eagles Club and American Legion. Possessing the gift of gab and a memory to match, Bert often shared his life stories in incredible detail around the table.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Jean “Cookie” (Eric) Hefte, Peggy Ann Gile, Greg (Tracy) Gile, and Bert N. (Sabrina) Gile; grandchildren, Erica (Kevin) Jacobson, Kirsten (Joel) Hefte, Laurie (Tim) McVean, Julie and Lindie Falk, Isabelle, Brady and Gregg Gile, Christina Wilkins, and Autumn Gile; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Jermiah Jacobson, Wyatt and Adelle Anacabe, Lorelei and Elliot Wilkins, and Jackson Gile McVean, who all affectionately called him “Papa”; and sisters, June Tesch and Donna Celius.
Bert is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Gile; son, William “Bill”; grandson, Logan; his parents; and siblings, Dorothy, Phyllis, and Geneva.
Services to remember Bert were on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
