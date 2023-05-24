Girtler, Fern M.

Fern M. Girtler, 102, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ave Maria of Benedictine – Callista Court in Winona.
Fern was born on April 20, 1921, in Minneapolis, Minn., and was raised by her grandparents, Frank and Tillie Huebner. She spent her childhood in the Wilson area and attended high school in St. Charles.
She married Norman Girtler in 1939, and together they owned and operated Girtler Oil in Winona. Norman preceded her in death in 1984. She married Harold Jurgens in 1987, and they spent 13 years together in Iowa until his death in 2000, when Fern returned to Winona.
Fern was a long-time member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, where she was active as a volunteer for the church and the school. She also volunteered with the Winona Health Auxiliary, the Red Cross, and enjoyed activities at the Winona Friendship Center.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of doing crafts, golfing, bowling, and spending winters in Arizona. Fern was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
Fern is lovingly survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Olson, Winona, and Sandra (John) Regan, Arizona; grandchildren, Jeff (Cyndie Hicks) Lee, of Witoka, Doug (Virginia) Lee, of Juneau, Wis., John (Amie) Regan, of New York, Sara Regan, of Arizona, and Kate (Vivian Lucero) Regan, of New Mexico; eight great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; eight great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Henderson, of Winona; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Burt; husbands, Norman Girtler and Harold Jurgens; daughter, Judith Girtler; brothers, Orville Burt, LeRoy Burt, and Glen Burt; sisters, Lorraine Flannery, Marion Herbst, and Bonnie Pomeroy; great-grandson, Patrick Bump-Regan; son-in-law, Keith Olson; and a granddaughter-in-law, Maria Doria.
Visitation will be held from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 328 East Broadway, Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Fern will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Fern’s great-grandsons, Andrew, CJ, David, and Geno Lee, and John IV and Liam Regan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Fern’s great-grandchildren, Becka Moultrie, Catherine Stinson, and Sean and Finn Bump-Regan.
It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church or School.
Fern’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staffs of Callista Court, Ave Maria (especially Mary), and Winona Health Hospice for the excellent care that she received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Fern’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
