Anthony Xavier Copeland-Glubka died on April 1, 2023. Anthony was born on November 6, 1995, to Sara Copeland and Dan Glubka. Anthony was a talented artist with a unique and colorful personality and vision. A kind and gentle soul who was a friend to everyone, with a lack of prejudice that served as a shining example to all of us. Everyone who knew him can attest to his genuine nature. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Anthony is survived by his mom and dad, brother Dominic Copeland, and many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Melissa Copeland, and several friends who were also gone too soon. A celebration of Anthony’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Holzinger Lodge beginning at 11 a.m.
