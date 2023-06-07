Glubka, Roger

Roger Glubka, 79, passed away on May 30, 2023, surrounded by loving family in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Winona to Leona and Frank Glubka and lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for several years before and after joining the military. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was a very thoughtful and caring person. He was an active volunteer in the San Antonio community and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church for 10-plus years. Roger was a Knights of Columbus member for 22 years where he was a Third Degree Knight. He volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry, drove for North East Senior Assistance (NESA) taking seniors to their appointments and often developed a personal relationship, caring for many of these seniors personally. He was passionate about animal welfare and volunteered at the Animal Defense League. He loved playing racquetball, biking, and playing in the Senior Softball League. Roger rode with the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) and was a member of various American Legion Riders in San Antonio and Sierra Vista, Ariz., escorting and honoring veterans at their funerals and he was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 76.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Leona, and his sister, Wanda Brouwer. Roger is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughter, Denise; son, Jody; stepson, Jacob; and stepdaughter, Casey; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank, Steve, James, Rodney, and Robert, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Truly patriotic, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1963-1967 after graduating from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. After a long break in service, he reenlisted and retired from the Army in 1997. After completing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, he worked for the Department of Defense for seven years, retiring in Hawaii in 2008. Roger served in Turkey, Japan, Korea, and Germany, and he was stationed in multiple Army bases in Texas, Alabama, California, Kentucky, and Hawaii. Roger enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Michelle, riding his Harley, and taking his dog Skeeter to assisted living homes, rehab centers, and patient therapy units in Sierra Vista and San Antonio.
For funeral service and committal information, please contact the family directly.
The family would like to thank all our family and friends, Fr. Pat O’Brien, and the community of St. Pius X for their prayers, love, and support. We would also like to thank Brooke Army Medical Center and Christus Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate medical care and respectful support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to no kill animal shelters and animal rescue organizations in San Antonio or your local community.
