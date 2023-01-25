Glynn, Patricia Marie (Riemann) (Wait)

Patricia Marie (Riemann) (Wait) Glynn, 76, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her daughter's home, surrounded by family in St. Charles.
Patricia is survived by her son, Douglas (Jean) Wait, of Minnesota City; daughters, Laura Wait, of Winona, and Julie Goldtrap, of St. Charles; seven grandchildren, Justine Gahnz, Josh Gahnz, Ashlee (Greg) Otero, Victoria (Oscar) Olivares, Tammy (Ben) Wait, Samantha (Tony) Ramthun, Corbin (Katie) Wait, and Cody Gaines; 13 great-grandchildren, Luis, Christian, Quitin, Jaylynn, Jabaree, Mia, Bentlee, Sofia, Aubre, Copper, Arina, Kymara, and Elaina; two sisters, Melanie (Roger) Brand and Theresa (Kevin) Northouse; and a sister-in-law, Margo Riemann. As well, she is survived by many nephews and nieces and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Michael Riemann, and grandson, Karson Gahnz.
A celebration of life for Patricia will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, in Goodview. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.