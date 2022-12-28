Gerald “Jerry” Goede, 84, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Mayo Health System Hospital in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 259 West Wabasha Street, in Winona. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.