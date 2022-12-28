Gerald “Jerry” Goede, 84, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Mayo Health System Hospital in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 259 West Wabasha Street, in Winona. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
- ‘Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops’ webinar series
- 5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter
- Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare enrollees urged to update contact info
- Meetings
- Local schools to compete in Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic at WSU
- Winhawks swim & dive lose tough match vs. Northfield
- County’s special election set for May or Aug.
- A lesson students can taste (or not)
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.