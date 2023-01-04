Goede, Gerald “Jerry”

Gerald “Jerry” Goede, 84, of Winona, passed away on December 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare.
Jerry was born on July 17, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis., to Herbert and Alice (Carlson) Goede. He grew up on a farm that was on the Winona/Houston County border with land in both counties. Jerry attended first through sixth grades at Mills School (a one-room school with one teacher); the school closed in 1951. He attended seventh and eighth grades at La Crescent School and grades 9-12 at Winona Senior High School. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. Jerry also attended courses at Salisbury’s School for training in poultry and swine.
Jerry was united in marriage to Donna Duffy on January 28, 1961. They were blessed with two sons, Kevin and Brian.
Jerry had a lifetime enjoyment of hunting and fishing and was proud he shot his first buck at the age of 12. Early in his career, Jerry caponized chickens in the Midwest. Later, he worked for Rushford Farmers Elevator and Moorman’s Feed. Jerry owned and managed The Poultry Place in Winona and was the service manager and salesman for Gem Grain Roaster in Winona. In the 1990s, Jerry and Donna lived in Appleton, Wis., where Jerry was the custodian at Grace Lutheran Church and School and was the manager at Best Wash car wash. Jerry had the mechanical ability to fix many things and shared his fixing talents with family and friends. Jerry also enjoyed traveling with Donna and Sunday drives around the Winona area.
Jerry will be missed and remembered fondly by his wife, Donna, and his sons, Kevin (Anita) and Brian (Jenny). Jerry was blessed to be a grandparent to Angela (Patrick) Thomas, Kyle (Samantha) Goede, Josh Goede, and Daria Goede. Jerry had five great-grandchildren, Henry, David, Phoebe, and Muriel Thomas and Sophie Goede. Jerry is also survived by his adoptive daughter, Loretta Rathert; sister, Carole Lovitt, from Indio, Calif.; sisters-in law, Marianne (Harro) Hohenner and Linda Walzon; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry had a lifetime love of animals and will be missed by his faithful companion dachshund, Charlie.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Alice Goede.
Services were held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Honorary pallbearers were sons, Kevin and Brian; grandsons, Kyle and Josh; granddaughter, Daria; nephew, Mike Berg; and Loretta Rathert. Jerry’s service can be viewed on the Central Lutheran Church Facebook page or their website: www.centrallutheranchurch.org.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Jerry’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Memorials may be directed to Central Lutheran Church in Winona.
Jerry’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the staff of Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare for the loving care that he and his family received. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Weiland from Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn., for the years of compassionate care he provided to Jerry.
