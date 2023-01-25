Our beloved Donnie Jean Gordon passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old and her departure from this earthly existence has left a void in our lives that nothing can ever fill.
Donnie was born on February 15, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., to William Donald and Dora Charlyn (nee Porter) Jameson. She married Howard Mosher and had three children with him. They divorced, and in 1974 she met the love of her life, Thomas James Gordon, and his two young children. Together they had one more child, and they moved from California to raise their six children at the family farm in Northern Minnesota, instilling in them a love of the Lord, a commitment to hard work and an appreciation for everything. Donnie is survived by her husband Tom; six children, Lori (Deb) Gordon, Cynthya Porter, Erica (Mark) Burns, Naomi Gordon, Russell (Kelly) Mosher and Andrew Gordon; her grandchildren, Mallory and McKenzie Porter, Erin and Garrett Burns, and Jasmin Mosher; plus those she loved like her grandchildren – Cameron and Steven Porter and Matthew Schulz; and her great-grandchildren, Aubriella and Rylee.
Donnie was the matriarch of her large family – an inspiring woman whose achievements even in difficult circumstances set the bar for everyone around her. As a young single mother, she saved enough of her secretary’s salary to buy a house, and later, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology – graduating magna cum laude — while working full time and raising six children. Her career as a counselor at Mesabi Community College gave her the opportunity to touch so many lives, and she would regularly fill her family’s home on holidays with students who didn’t have the resources to travel to their own homes. She was extremely smart and her family often joked about her being an Irish witch because of the insight she seemed to have on things.
Donnie’s hallmark was throwing herself into ideas with passion, which led her to be a small business owner thrice over, an amazing seamstress, a great cook, an obsessed gardener and, above all else, an incredible mother. The traditions she created around birthdays and holidays have become precious keepsakes for her family, though we did have to eventually ban her from the kitchen during holiday meal prep because she ran it like a sergeant and it scared everyone. Donnie was fierce – she was the kind of person you wanted in your corner no matter what.
Her life was too short, and it was with devastating sadness that her family says goodbye to her. We are sure, however, that she is in heaven right now telling God what time he needs to put the turkey in and yelling at angels about green bean casserole. At least we know they are all in good hands with her there running the show.
Until we are with her again, we will cherish the days we had with her and know that we were all blessed to be part of the circle of strength and light she brought to the world around her.
A funeral service will be held on February 4 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, Minn. Arrangements are being handled by the Mlaker Funeral Home of Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.