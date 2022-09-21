Grajczyk, Clifford “Bud”

Clifford “Bud” Grajczyk, 98, of Winona, died on September 1, 2022, in Sikeston, Mo.
Bud was born in Duluth, Minn., on April 23, 1924, and was adopted by Joseph and Frances (Przytarski)) Grajczyk. On November 27, 1947, he was united in marriage to Belva Paulsen in Winona.
Bud entered the Navy in June 1943. During World War II, he was stationed on the USS Sonoma and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries received when his ship was hit and sunk by a kamikaze pilot in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Philippines. Bud was a member of the VFW.
During the 60s, Bud was well-known for the elaborate Halloween monsters he created to entertain the children of Winona. In his later years, you could find him singing at many area nightspots where he acquired quite a following.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Belva, his parents, and sister, Marie Grajczyk Gartner.
He is survived by his son, Christopher (Susan) Grey; his daughter, Paula (Phillip) Heimbecker; grandsons, Timothy Wiczek and Christopher (Leah) Wiczek; granddaughter, Elizabeth Grey; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral; however, the family invites you to attend a Mass at St. Casimir’s Church, 626 West Broadway on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 9 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to The Polish Heritage Society in Winona.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
