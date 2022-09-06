Graves, James Edward

James Edward Graves, beloved husband and father, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on September 4, 2022. James was born on April 7, 1945, to Robert and Grace (Schultz) Graves, of Winona. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1963 and Winona Tech School for auto body repair a year later. He enlisted in the United States Navy for four years and was honorably discharged in 1969.
He married Sandy Pittelko, and they had Robert, Betsy, and Amanda. They later divorced.
On November 16, 1996, Jim married Karen Boettcher (Kaufman).
Jim enjoyed fixing up vehicles, leatherworking, and hunting. Jim and Karen enjoyed their family and friends, and he was always outgoing, sociable, and ready to help anyone. When he lost part of his leg due to problems while in the Navy, he worked on puzzles and had quite the puzzle library. He also loved playing cards and getting out on his motorized scooter. Jim felt blessed with Karen, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his Pleasant Valley Church.
James is survived by his loving wife, Karen, of 26 years; daughters, Betsy (Rich) Moenkedick, of Red Wing, Minn., and Amanda (Matt) Schaeuble, of Burnsville, Minn.; stepson, Mike (Kristin) Boettcher, of La Crescent; seven grandchildren, Nick, Sammie, Daxon, Olivia (Nick), Reid (Jaynie), Brynna, and Collins; two great-grandchildren, Cassen and Theo; and his brother and sisters, Kenneth Graves, Sue (Ken) Baker, and Nancy (Steve) Anderson.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Graves, and son, Robert Graves.
Visitation will take place on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Church from 9-10:45 a.m. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., following the visitation. A luncheon will follow the memorial service at Pleasant Valley Church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family — www.hofffuneral.com.
