Greden, Kathleen M. “Kate”’

Kathleen M. “Kate”’ Greden, 71, of Prior Lake, Minn., passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake.
