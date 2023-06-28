Greden, Robert

Robert Greden, 73, of Prior Lake, passed away surrounded by his family on June 16, 2023. An open house was held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Prior Lake, Minn., (4565 Pleasant St.) to honor Bob’s life.
