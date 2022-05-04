Curtis G. Green, 76, of Winona, passed away April 28, 2022, at Benedictine - Saint Anne Campus in Winona.
Arrangements to be announced.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona — www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Curtis G. Green, 76, of Winona, passed away April 28, 2022, at Benedictine - Saint Anne Campus in Winona.
Arrangements to be announced.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona — www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.