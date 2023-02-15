Lorraine J. Greenwood, 97, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
