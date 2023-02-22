Greenwood, Lorraine

Lorraine J. Greenwood, 97, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
She was born on September 28, 1925, in Winona to Sylvester and Valeria (Schultz) Cichosz and was a graduate of Cathedral High School.
Lorraine was united in marriage with Raymond H. Greenwood on August 20, 1947, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2016.
Lorraine was employed for many years with the Winona Knitting Mills.
She was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where she had been active with the quilters and the funeral lunch committee. She was also a member of Harvest House and of the Polish Heritage Society and was a certified religious education teacher.
Lorraine will be remembered as an excellent cook who enjoyed trying out new recipes, making beautiful quilts for her family and friends, going dancing with Ray, and traveling with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
Lorraine is lovingly survived by her son, Allan (Debbie) Greenwood, of Winona, as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Visitation will be held at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m.; PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF DATE. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Lorraine will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, to the St. Stan’s Quilters, or to Winona Health Hospice.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Lake Winona Manor and Winona Hospice for the wonderful and loving care Lorraine received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Lorraine’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
