Elizabeth "Betti" M. (Wrycza) Grossell, 66, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Winona Health Hospital. Family services have been held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
