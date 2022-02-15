Grossell, Thomas L. “Tom”

Thomas L. “Tom” Grossell, 65, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn., following a short but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 11, 1956, in Winona, to Donald and Catherine (Hedberg) Grossell, and was a graduate of Cochrane-Fountain City High School. Tom met Marie Stanek in 1979, and they were married on June 15, 1984, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
He owned and operated Tom’s Auto Body in Goodview for 45 years, and took over the operation of his parents’ farm. Tom’s customers were very important to him, and he appreciated the relationships he built with his many loyal customers and vendors over the years. Even while he was sick, Tom was worried that his customers would be taken care of, and a special thanks to Fran Rinn, who made sure this happened by continuing to keep the shop open and running.
Tom was a member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association, and of St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fountain City.
Tom will be remembered for his enjoyment of snowmobiling, motorcycling, and relaxing on the deck with a beer. Cars were Tom’s true passion, and in addition to his auto body work, he also looked forward to cruising the back roads in his street rod and attending car shows. Tom was a perfectionist who was hard working, goal-oriented, who always planned, researched, and wanted to do things right, never taking a shortcut. He passed this on to his children, and he encouraged and wanted them to succeed, often telling them, “You make your own luck!”
Tom’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted and loving husband to Marie, and he cherished the time that he spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him the most.
Tom is lovingly survived by his beloved wife and soulmate, Marie; children, Travis (Jenni) Grossell and Alicia (Kris) Ames; grandchildren, Dustin (D), Levi (Bruiser), Addison (Sassy), and Mattis (the Little Guy); his beloved dog, Rena (Sissy); sister, Jackie (Bruce) McFarlin; in-laws, Sue (Tony) Katula and Gary (Lori) Stanek; as well as nieces, nephews, Jeremy, other relatives, and many friends and business partners. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Catherine Grossell; in-laws, Albert and Kathryn Stanek; and his cousin, Rebecca Baertsch.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Pastor Douglas Westenberg will officiate. Tom will be laid to rest in the Spring at the Fountain City Public Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Tom’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
