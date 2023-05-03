Grote, John Gerald

John Gerald Grote, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, at Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn. Born on December 14, 1929, in Red Wing, Minn, he was 93 years old.
John led a life full of love, service, and dedication. He married his beloved wife, Rose Mary Jarnot, on June 15, 1957. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage before Rosie's passing on September 8, 2017. Together, they raised six children, John “Duffy” (Katie) Grote Jr., Janine “Gigi” Grote, Jodi Grote-Stumpf, Julie Muth, James (Kristan) Grote, and Jane Bartz. John also leaves behind the legacy of 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who will remember him as a loving patriarch. John is survived by his brother Dale Grote and sister Patricia Olson. He is preceded in death by his twin James Grote, brother Donald Grote, sister Lyla Davis, and grandson Adam Grote.
Professionally, John made significant contributions to the community through his work as vice president and general manager of Lake Center Transportation. His leadership and commitment to the company were instrumental in its growth and success over the years.
John's service extended beyond his career. As a young man, he proudly served his country as a precinct sergeant in the U.S. Air Force 3750th Air Police Squadron, an experience that shaped his character and commitment to his community.
John was an active member of both the American Legion Post 9 and Lions Club International, where he dedicated countless hours to volunteer work and civic initiatives. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish in Winona and gave his time and service to parishioners through Prayer Chain, Bible Study, and Marriage Encounters.
As an avid golfer, John delighted in the sport and even achieved the rare feat of making a hole-in-one. His love for the game and sportsmanship made a lasting impression on those who knew him.
Friends, family, and community members will remember John as a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. His generosity, integrity, and unwavering dedication to his family and community will live on through the lives he touched and the legacy he leaves behind.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Grace Hospice for their support and care in his final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 9 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Inurnment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the American Legion, Lions Club Intl. Foundation, or St. Mary’s Parish.
