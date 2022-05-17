Joan Lillian Grotjahn, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, in Winona. Joan was born on February 23, 1935 in Winona, the daughter of William and Lila (Voss) Ziemer. She was raised in the Winona area and attended Winona schools. On January 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to LaVerne Grotjahn in Arcadia; Joan and LaVerne shared 40 years of dedication to one another until LaVerne’s passing on November 18, 1991.
Joan enjoyed spending time with family. especially the grand- and great-grandchildren and friends. She would help people with little things that mattered in life listening if they needed someone to understand or crossing a street. Joan enjoyed traveling, and her most recent trip was to Itasca State Park, walking across the beginning of the Mississippi River and walking to see the tallest white pine tree was her favorite. And most recently going to Whitewater State Park listening to the birds, watching squirrels, watching kids swimming. She especially enjoyed nature deer, birds and squirrels, rabbits. Taking rides, visiting family, and going sightseeing. Her favorite indoor activity was putting puzzles together, and she was proud to show them to everyone. There were countless puzzles done. Joan enjoyed cooking and baking until she couldn't do it anymore and listening to the old country music, and she recently was dancing and singing the "The Tennessee Waltz" at home. She belonged to the Benedictine Day Center where she enjoyed talking to people, listening to music, and crafts.
Joan will always be remembered by her children, Kay Trainor, of Red Wing, Minn., Shirley (John) Neumann, of Independence, Wis., Randy (Tammy), of Winona, Richard, of Winona; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, LaVerne Grotjahn; son, Ron “Mouse” Grotjahn; daughter, Betty Grotjahn; parents, William and Lila; siblings, Lawrence Ziemer, Lillian Adams, Bill Ziemer; half-sister, Florence Raemer; great-grandsons, Memphis and Lucas; and son-in-law, Bill Trainor.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the celebration from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in Arcadia.
Memorials are preferred to Winona Hospice Care.
