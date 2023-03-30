Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.