Winifred Harris Grover, 98, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Tri-County Health Care Center in Whitehall, Wis. She was born on December 7, 1924. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.