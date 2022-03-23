John F. "Butch" "Vince" Grzadzielewski, 74, of Trempealeau, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until a prayer service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. A celebration of John's life is also being planned for early June 2022 and will be announced later.
Online condolences may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.