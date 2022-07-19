Gladys M. Guenther, 97, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Valley View Nursing Home where she had resided for the last four weeks. Born May 29, 1925, on the family farm in Utica, she was the first surviving child of Fred Stewart and Elvira Katherine (née Pritchard) Lewis. Her siblings Shirley, William, Pat, and Ardis followed in quick succession. Early years on the farm fostered her love of animals, especially dogs, as Buster was her constant companion.
When the Great Depression made farm life too difficult, her family moved to Winona so her father could obtain work. Gladys was enrolled in the Winona Schools, thrived as a student, and ultimately graduated with the highest honors, earning a full scholarship to St. Mary’s School of Nursing and Army Nurse Corps. She attended and remained there until her mother’s illness necessitated her return home and required her assistance with her younger siblings.
During this period, Gladys also took a job as a nurse’s aide at Winona General Hospital, which changed her life’s trajectory. While caring for his mother who was a patient, she met her future husband, Emil Guenther. They were married October 1, 1945, in the rectory at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Their union added five daughters, and hard work characterized their daily approach to raising a family. Emil preceded her in death on June 5, 1989.
Gladys’ work ethic and educational pull prompted her to return to nursing school in 1957. She graduated as an LPN from Winona General Hospital School of Nursing and immediately went to work at the local hospital. Long before “non-traditional student” and “working mother” were common terms, Gladys forged these trails. Desiring additional experience, Gladys eventually worked the 3-11p.m. shift at the newly opened Sauer Memorial Home, where she enjoyed the company of many excellent nurses.
One of these, Gretchen Krause, subsequently recruited Gladys for private duty nursing positions. Gladys loved her assignments in this role and cared for Mrs. D.C. Alexander and Mrs. Frank Mertes. Considering herself “retired,” Gladys agreed to return temporarily to work at the request of her family physician, Dr. W.O. Finkelnburg, to care for his aged father while the family vacationed. What was supposed to be a two-week stint lasted 11 and a half years. Her time with Mr. Finkelnburg hallmarked the most fulfilling experience of her nursing career.
While Gladys’ example provided her daughters the role model of an independent career woman, as a mother she excelled. Her family came first and she was never too busy with her career to miss a school performance, get kids to church functions (and she did not drive until her late 40s!), or to sew a costume, special dress, or wedding gown, often working into the wee hours on her Singer machine, whose hum we can still hear. She made sure even when working that her family had home-cooked, nutritious meals, which meant her daughters had to prepare them; we learned how to cook, to manage time, and to prioritize and fulfill our obligations.
Although always busy, Gladys made time to enjoy her favorite things: She played in St. Mary’s Church Circle F Card Club for more than 50 years, being the last surviving original member; she quilted every Tuesday night with St. Mary’s Church until the group disbanded; she traveled the world, she tended her rose garden, read voraciously, and she walked her daily two miles well into her 90s. And then there were her dachshunds, most notably Miss Effi.
Her grandchildren are the beneficiaries of her care and attention, her wisdom, and her example. Each of them has a special memory to treasure of their time with Grandma, or Amma, as she was most affectionally known.
Above all, Gladys will be remembered for her fierce independence, her stoic disposition, and her candid observations.
She is survived by her five daughters: Margaret “Peg” Guenther, of Rochester, Mary Heise, Kathleen Boone, Heidi Ryan (Rich Klich), and Kristin (Andrew) Bergaus, all of the Winona area; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, her sister Ardis Cierzan, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her in-laws, sons-in-law David Heise and Kevin Ryan, a great-grandson, and siblings Mary and William (both in infancy), Shirley Meska and Carolyn “Pat” Tust.
Funeral Mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11a.m. with Father Tom Jennings celebrating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. Burial will be next to her husband in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Her family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Valley View who provided her excellent care, comfort, and assurance these last difficult weeks.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.