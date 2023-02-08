LeRoy "Whitey" Gunderson, 84, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
