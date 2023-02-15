Gunderson, LeRoy “Whitey”

LeRoy “Whitey” Gunderson, 84, of Winona, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home, following a valiant two-year battle with cancer.
He was born on August 8, 1938, in Chimney Rock, Wis., the son of Selmer and Evangeline (Olson) Gunderson. Whitey was confirmed in 1952 at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fountain City, and he graduated from Fountain City High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957, serving two years as a mail clerk in Germany. On July 29, 1961, he married the love of his life, Carol Thode, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, where they remained lifetime members. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this July.
Whitey was briefly employed at Sherwin Williams before beginning a long career as a production control manager at Peerless Chain Company in Winona. Upon retiring at 55, he began his “dream job” of driving a cab for Yellow Cab Company, which he enjoyed for 20 years.
Whitey was a people person, never hesitating to strike up conversations with complete strangers. He loved spending time with family, neighbors, and grandchildren at their cottage in Buffalo City, along with yearly vacations to warm destinations. Whitey was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, attending many games over the years with his brother, Ronald, and sister-in-law, MaryAnn. He was also a proud member of the Peerless golf league for many years and enjoyed lunches with the Peerless retiree group.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; children, Jeff (Anne) Gunderson, of Florida, Kristi (Scott) Russell, of Lakeville, Minn., and Tamara Gunderson (Todd Otterness), of Winona; grandchildren, Katie Gunderson (partner, Cody Benedetto), Laura (Sean) Cassell, Jade (Blake) Wiig, Benjamin Russell, Kaleb (Bekah) Gunderson, and Andrew Russell; great-grandchild, Noah Cassell; siblings, Wayne Gunderson, Sandra Gunderson, and Joy Critzman; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Gunderson; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Gunderson, and sisters-in-law, Rhoda Gunderson and Carol “Trink” Gunderson.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Following the service, military honors will be conducted outside the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. A family burial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of St. Elizabeth’s in Wabasha and Winona Area Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided.
Memorials would be appreciated to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Winona Area Hospice, or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Whitey’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
