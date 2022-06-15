Richard “ Rick” William Guza, 61, of Arcadia, passed away while at work on Monday, June 6, 2022. Rick was born on November 19, 1960, in Arcadia to Clarence and Celia (Marsolek) Guza.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Friends and family may call at the church from Noon until the time of services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Family Wishes. To express online condolences to the family please visit www.wozneykillian.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.