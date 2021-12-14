Rita Haag, 87, of Lewiston, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 10, 2021, at Lewiston Senior Living.
Rita was born on December 18, 1933, to Aloysius and Matilda (Putzier) Mueller in Elba, Minn. She was united in marriage to George Haag on February 9, 1955, and together they were blessed with many children. Rita’s calling in life was to care for children and love them unconditionally. She was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Rita was known for her friendly and lighthearted conversation and her infectious giggle. She was a wonderful cook and baker; always having something sweet when someone stopped by. Rita enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables and canning. Rita and George loved to go out dancing together. She appreciated a good card game and playing bingo. More than anything, Rita took pride in her family. She went to her grandkids’ activities and loved to watch them grow up and follow their dreams. Her faith was always at the core of her life and she carried it with her until the very end.
Rita will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, George, of Lewiston; children, Nick (Alice) Haag, of Lewiston, Karen (Chuck) Ramin, of Goodview, Dale (Becky) Haag, of Dover, Diane (Keith) Shones, of Millville, Roy (Shelley) Haag, of Chatfield, Roger (Brenda) Haag, of Utica, Curt (Jodi) Haag, of Lewiston, Gail (Scott) Fitzgerald, of Houston, Glen (Tammy) Haag, of Lewiston, Peter (Stacey) Haag, of St. Charles, Paula (Shane) Matzke, of Reads Landing, Tessa (John) Fritts, of Winona, and Terri (Trevor) Prigge, of Lewiston; 41 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Mundt, of St. Charles, Rose Struckman, of Chester, Cecille Schmidt, of Dover, and Jeanette Wegman, of St. Charles; as well as George’s siblings and their spouses.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nancy; infant baby boy; son, Keith Haag; and daughter, Cheryl Bowe; grandson, Owen Fitzgerald; siblings, Irene, Alvin, Raymond, Joe, Eddie, Emily, and Everett; her parents; and many in-laws.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rita will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, as well as one hour prior to Mass on Thursday, all at the church. Rita will be laid to rest in the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Elba. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lewiston Cancer Support Group or the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Hoff Funeral Home in Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements.
