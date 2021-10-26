Haase, David Clarence

David Clarence Haase, 83, of Minnesota City, was met at heaven’s gates by his Savior on Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home. Dave was born on a cold December day in 1937 to Clarence and Belva (Putnam) Haase. He had fond memories of going to Borst Ice Cream shop with his sister and brother. He attended St. Martin’s Lutheran School, Jefferson Elementary, Winona Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1955. Upon graduation, Dave boarded a train and enlisted in The Great Lakes Naval Center, where he proudly served on the U.S.S. Bache Destroyer as a communication specialist until his honorable discharge. On May 3, 1958, Dave and Lois (Miller) married. After receiving his degree as an X-ray engineer, Dave accepted a position and moved his family to Fargo, N.D. Throughout the years Dave and Lois successfully started and managed various businesses in several Midwest states.
Dave was a man of many talents and hobbies, building mission churches through Laborers for Christ, beekeeping, hunting and an avid fisherman. He was a faithful fan of the Minnesota Wild and Vikings. Ten years ago Dave and Lois recognized a need to help parents with tuition assistance enabling them to send their children to attend St. Martin’s and Hope Lutheran Schools. This was accomplished by opening Restored Blessing Christian Resale Store which has provided significant financial support since conception.
Dave is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Debbie (Bob) Goodson, Dee (Mike) Hansen, Dawn (John) Gronner, Dennis (Saundra) Haase, Doug (Paige) Haase, and Derrick (Shan) Haase; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Jerry) Dalleska; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Haase, Karen Miller, and Phillis (Reverend Lee) Zabrocki.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Donna; brother, John; and brother-in-law, Eugene Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, with Rev. William Flesch and Rev. Lee Zabrocki officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Military honors will be rendered by the VFW Post 1287. Memorials may be made in Dave’s memory to Hope Lutheran High School or Mission Central. Please leave a memory of Dave and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family.
