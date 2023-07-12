Erick “Ricky” Habeck, 52, of Winona, passed away on March 20, 2023, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Selke Pavilion of La Canne Park in Goodview. A complete obituary is available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.