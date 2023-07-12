Erick “Ricky” Habeck, 52, of Winona, passed away on March 20, 2023, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Selke Pavilion of La Canne Park in Goodview. A complete obituary is available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Latest News
- MSC SE students win manufacturing championship, $100K prize
- Rock the Block with H3O Jazz Trio July 28
- Understanding soil health for tree planting
- What to know about rebate checks, new MN tax credits
- Lanesboro Barn Dance July 22
- Winona reassesses plan for school buildings
- L-A School Board OKs $38M referendums
- Long-awaited trail work underway
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- WSHS principal, district part ways
- Winona boy national champ in 12U wrestling
- Long-awaited trail work underway
- Lewiston man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse material
- Police blotter
- Winona County debates ranked choice voting
- Not worthy of the honor
- Woman seriously hurt in crash
- Homola, Danielle Marie
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.