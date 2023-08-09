Lucille Colleen "Ducky" Habeck, 81, passed away peacefully under the care of Grace Hospice at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, Minn., on Monday, August 7. She was a lifelong resident of Winona County.
A memorial service for family and friends (weather permitting) will begin on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Witoka Cemetery in Witoka. Everyone is welcome to celebrate Lucille’s life at the American Legion in Winona from 2:30-5 p.m.
