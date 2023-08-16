Habeck, Lucille Colleen "Ducky"

Lucille Colleen "Ducky" Habeck, 81, passed away peacefully under the care of Grace Hospice at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, Minn., on Monday, August 7. She was born on June 24, 1942, to John W. and Emma (Papenfuss) Flanigan.
Lucille was a lifelong resident of Winona County. She was born and raised in Nodine. She married Wayne “Muggy” Habeck on April 8, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Winona. He was the love of her life whom she met through a blind date when he was home on furlough from the Marines. They bought a farm in Ridgeway and quickly began their family while both working full-time on and off the farm. In 1967, they moved to their family home near Witoka.
Lucille was the youngest of five siblings and found herself finding independence at an early age. Through those experiences, she developed many life-long relationships with nieces, nephews, friends, and family that are still cherished. It also fueled her spark for a strong work ethic and her love of family life.
Lucille spent her career working in Winona. She was employed by Winona Industries, Lake Center Industries, Watkins Products, Hal Leonard, and most proud of her 20-plus years as a custodian to the Christian Brothers of St. Mary’s College in Winona.
Lucille taught her family the importance of togetherness including picnics, camping, snowmobiling, and traveling. She taught strong work ethic, spiritual awareness, gardening, canning, baking, and providing and sharing meals together. She also was a sports fan of her children and the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.
Lucille also valued classiness and style. She loved to have her hair styled, nails done, and enjoyed jewelry, and new clothes. She loved antiquing, collecting Beeny Babies, word search, playing games throughout life including Yahtzee, 500, bowling, shaking dice, and playing bingo with friends and relatives.
Lucille struggled with bipolar disorder for many years. Shortly following her retirement in 2006, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2013, she was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) which is caused by abnormal buildup of fluid in the brain. A shunt was surgically placed to resolve the issue and she resumed normal activity. In 2018, she was challenged with a sepsis infection following a needed shunt replacement. She was never able to return home. She passed away peacefully during the night with congestive heart failure.
Lucille is survived by her five children, Anthony "Tony" Habeck, of Winona, Brenda (Fred) Tryan, of Winona, Pamela (Tom) Wolfe, of Buffalo City, Kurt (Shelly) Habeck, of Apple Valley, Minn., Jamie Habeck, of Winona; 13 grandchildren, Sondra (Brian Bailey) Tryan, Monica (Adam Bowden) Tryan, Adrienne (Adam Kidney) Tryan, Chelsea (James Harstad) Zettler, Nicole Zettler, Joseph (Katherine) Wolfe, Aaron (Ashley) Wolfe, Briana (John Sluga) Wolfe, Hannah Habeck, Zachary (Jasmine Langsdorf) Habeck, Erinn Habeck, Luke Habeck, Brandin Habeck (Jenny Nichols); 11 great- grandchildren; sister, Patricia Anderson, of Winona; sister-in-law, Nancy Flanigan, of Winona; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Muggy; sister, Kathleen Nagle; two brothers, John F. and Dennis Flanigan; two brothers-in-law, Raphael Nagle and Gerald Anderson; and sister-in-law, Jean Flanigan.
A memorial service for family and friends (weather permitting) will begin on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Witoka Cemetery, Witoka, with her friend Carolyn Goree officiating. Everyone is welcome to celebrate Lucille’s life at the American Legion in Winona from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Home and Community Options of Winona which provides support and residential services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Online donations may be made at www.hco.org/donate/.
