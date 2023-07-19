Haedtke, Peter John

Peter John Haedtke was born on June 7, 1943, and met his Heavenly Father on July 6, 2023.
He was born at the Winona General Hospital and grew up living on farms in the Lewiston, Stockton and Peterson areas. In 1956 his family moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and the farm boy had to adjust to city living. Pete graduated from high school and enlisted with the U.S. Army. He completed boot camp in Colorado and transferred to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where he was honored to become an instructor on base for his tour of duty. After the Army, he pursued an education in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota. He was then employed by Control Data and Univac, amongst other early "tech" companies as an engineer.
In August of 1969 he married Linda Lundin, and they began their life together. Pete and Linda raised two sons, Dan and Joel, of which he was so proud of. In 1987 he became employed with Lake Center Industries which became a part of TRW Automotive. That brought the family to Rushford, and Pete was happy to be back in his hometown area. He was able to reconnect with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends in the area. His strong faith in God also led him to become active in the church where he taught Sunday school, confirmation and served as an elder. His community involvement was further supported as a member of the Rushford Lions Club. Pete worked for TRW until 2000 when he retired early. Pete also started his own consulting business, Lyntek Engineering.
Pete’s hobbies were flower growing, having a beautiful yard, working on his 1948 Ford truck and 1951 Ford car, not to mention the number of homes he and his wife renovated. Pete’s dream was moving to Florida, inspired by business trips to the Sunshine State and no more snow to shovel. That dream came true in 2015 and with it, the family was back together again with Dan moving to Florida from Colorado and Joel from Minnesota a year earlier.
Pete is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Joel; son, Dan; daughter-in-law, Christa; granddaughter, River, all of Florida; brothers, James and wife Nancy, Robert, Edward and wife Linda, and John; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Irene (Janzow); brother, Richard; and sisters, Josephine and Patricia.
Internment at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minn. Pete will always be missed and forever loved. Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made online at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.