Richard “Dick” D. Hagedorn, 84, of Hart, Minn., died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Richard David Hagedorn was born on Wednesday, January 18, 1939, in Winona to William and Goldie (Stevens) Hagedorn. Richard was raised in Winona and was a 1957 graduate of Winona Senior High School. Dick met Sue Ann Rendigs at the Moonlight Pavilion Dance Hall in Cataract, Wis. On May 16, 1959, the couple was united in marriage at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls, Wis. Over the years, Dick and Sue lived in Winona, Stockton, Apple Valley and now Hart.
Richard was an accordionist. He played in many bands since he was 16 years old. He started out with Emil Guenther and the Blue Denim Boys. He played with many local area bands, including Whoopee John. Dick also had his own bands, starting with the Jolly Polka Band, the Music Masters, and the 8th Notes. Later on, he played the accordion by himself in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in eight different states until 2020. He then retired after a total of 65 years. Dick also made many recordings of his music. The majority of his career was spent in farming. He also built, owned and operated a roller-skating rink in Apple Valley, Minn.
Dick was baptized and confirmed at St. Martin’s Church in Winona and was a member of St. John’s Church in Hart.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue; children, Debra, David, Scott “Moose”, and Shawn (Linda); five grandchildren, Kimberly Duffy, of Rochester, Minn., Jessica (Dan) Horvat, of Altura, Jennifer (Jason) Clemens, of Rochester, Erik and Emma Pallaske, of Winona; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Paige, Brett, Emma, Stella, Tucker, and Scotlyn; and by many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlis; and two brothers, Charles and William.
There will be a celebration of life for Richard at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday also at the funeral home.
Please leave a memory of Dick and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.