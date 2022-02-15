Haines, Thomas “Tom” Eugene

Thomas “Tom” Eugene Haines, 79, of Arcadia, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, in Whitehall, Wis.
Tom was born in Arcadia on June 27, 1942, to Werner and Eleanor (Sonsalla) Haines. After graduating from Arcadia High School, Tom was united in marriage to Mary Ann Pierzina on July 28, 1962, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Arcadia. Tom drove and operated trucks all of his life, from semis to Ready Mix trucks to hauling dump truck loads of rock for Wilbur-Lime. He also helped out quite a bit with his in-laws Rich and Diane’s farm in rural Arcadia. As an avid sports enthusiast, Tom enjoyed watching a number of different sports including basketball and softball, whether it was professionals on TV or local high school and college level teams. In his younger years, Tom bowled with several leagues around the area, and also played fast and slow pitch softball. When he was no longer able to play in games, Tom became an umpire, as he enjoyed encouraging younger athletes. He also enjoyed hunting and the camaraderie surrounding deer camp. He loved taking his grandchildren to many truck and tractor pulls and his trips to various casinos. Tom was a friend to all he met and loved visiting with his friends and neighbors. His contagious smile and caring demeanor will be cherished in the hearts of his family forever.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; son, William “Bill,” of Arcadia; daughter, Sandy (Bruce) Baecker, of Independence; grandchildren, Aaron and Daric Haines, Marissa (Bryce) Pechak, McKenzie, Mariah, Mason (Meghan Wenger) Baecker; great-granddaughter, Charli Pechak; brothers, LaVerne (Nancy) Haines, of Arcadia, LeRoy (Agnes) Haines, of Arcadia, Darrell “Jack” (Ann) Haines, of Arcadia, and Edward (Denise) Haines, of Holmen; sister-in-law, Dianne Thomas; brother-in-law, Ted (Delane) Pierzina; and numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Ted and Arvilla Pierzina; brother, Harry; and brother-in-law, Richard Thomas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
