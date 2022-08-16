Mary Jo Halama, 84, of Independence, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at Rolling

Meadows Memory Care Center in Strum, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, with a prayer service followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.