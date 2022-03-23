Hamann, Carlie John

Carlie John Hamann, 68, of Winona, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Carlie is the son of JoAnn Garroutte and Milroy (Patricia) Hamann. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Lisa (Jason) Bork, Devon (James) Kohnen, and Kaitlyn (Caitlin) Hamann; siblings, Stephanie “Stevi” (Dan) Nelson, Jami (Brett) Fenner, and Greg (Diane) Goold. Carlie had five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two mothers, father, and a grandson.
Carlie was a loving and devoted husband, father, and brother. He was a chef by trade and passion, and loved to cook for everyone. No one could ever serve him a bad meal. He was an artist, not only in food, but in all crafts. For a man who claimed to not be a people person, people enjoyed him, and he made friends everywhere he went — most recently, all the people he met at the Winona Dog Park, where he went daily. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Alma Tails of Hope, where he found his derpy dog, Spencer.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Church, 560 East Broadway in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Carlie’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
