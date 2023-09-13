Joyce V. Hamernik, 93 of Winona, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Benedictine-Saint Anne Campus, Winona.

Funeral liturgy will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. 

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. 