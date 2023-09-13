Joyce V. Hamernik, 93 of Winona, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Benedictine-Saint Anne Campus, Winona.
Funeral liturgy will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.