John Lee Haney, 58, of Stockton, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon and reception held at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Latest News
- Woman critically injured in crash with combine
- Major solar energy, conservation projects planned at WSU
- WSHS, WMS student councils to hold Herky Turkey Dinner on Nov. 17
- COVID cases tick up, vaccine authorized for children
- Dealers concerned over MN’s new EV rule
- Rollingstone shows off revamped school
- Exchange Building: plans for apts., vacation rentals
- Colleges credit vaccines, students for COVID drop
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman critically injured in crash with combine
- Police Blotter
- Winona man arrested after alleged stabbing
- Rollingstone shows off revamped school
- Winona’s split vote on welcoming refugees
- Council told manager he could resign
- Police Blotter
- A riverboat resurgence in Winona
- Exchange Building: plans for apts., vacation rentals
- Police Blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.