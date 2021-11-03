John Lee Haney, 58, of Stockton, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon and reception held at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.