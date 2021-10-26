Haney, John Lee

John Lee Haney, 58, of Stockton, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 20, 1963, in Winona, to Thomas and Beverly (Crawford) Haney, and was united in marriage with Barbara Huling on December 31, 2005, in Winona.
John was employed in various custodial jobs and was a member of Arise Church.
He will be remembered for his love of hunting, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, spending time by the Mississippi River, and he cherished the time spent with his dog, Bella. John was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Gophers (only because Barb is a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes!), and of WWE wrestling, never missing it when it was on TV.
John was a dedicated husband to Barb, and they enjoyed many memorable trips throughout the United States. His family was very important to him, and John always made time for others by putting them first. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
John is lovingly survived by his wife, Barb; beloved dogs, Bella and Bailey; mother, Beverly Haney; siblings, Sheryl (John) Ozmun, Dan (Jessica) Haney, Melissa Abbott, and Phillip Haney; father-in-law, Dennis Huling; sister-in-law, Linda Passow (Haney); brothers-in-law, Erich Gilow and Randy (Brandy) Huling; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Tom Haney; sister, Sue Gilow; and mother-in-law, Pamela Huling.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Pastor Mark Beerman will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the burial. Those attending are encouraged to wear their camo, Minnesota Gophers, or Minnesota Vikings apparel.
John’s nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences or memories may be left for John’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
