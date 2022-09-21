James "Jim" Richard Hansen, 83, of Winona, was called to his eternal home on September 14, 2022.
Jim was born on June 21, 1939, in rural Morton, Minn., to James and Vera (Witti) Hansen. He was united in marriage to Beverly Jones on September 3, 1961, and together they were blessed with three children. Jim attended South Dakota State University and Mankato State University before he and the family made their home in Winona. He spent 26 years employed at Watkins and later Hiawatha Valley Mental Health before retiring.
Jim was very active in the community as a member of the Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. He held multiple offices at the Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church and was a past president of the Jaycees. He was an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce and was a charter member of the Winona Clown Club and the Goodview Activity Group. Jim was also on the Board of Directors for Sauer and Minnesota City Boat Club and was the secretary/treasurer for the Boat Harbor.
If you knew Jim, you knew about his love for food and cooking! He was famous for his meatloaf and was always up for a chili dog and baked beans. Jim was an outdoorsman and appreciated spending time with family and friends while fishing and hunting. Just being on the river with family was all Jim needed to be happy. Jim and Bev were able to travel on cruises to many wonderful places and enjoyed seeing the world. He was also a man of faith and relied on it during trying times. His family was most important to him, and he worked hard to attend his grandkids’ sports, activities, and events. Jim will always be remembered as a kind and caring man.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bev; children, John (Jenny) Hansen and Kirstin (David) Schultz; grandchildren, Michael (Kate) Dunbar, Makala (Chris) Geurink, Christopher Hansen, Jeffrey Schultz (fiancé, Amber), Justine Schultz, and Jacob Hansen; great-grandchildren, Crew and Emmarie Geurink; brothers, Jay (Joyce) Hansen and Joe Hansen; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hansen; his parents; his brothers, Jerry and John Hansen; as well as many in-laws.
A funeral service for Jim was held on September 19, 2022. Cards for the family may be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, C/O Jim Hansen Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Jim was laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview, is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.